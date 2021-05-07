Nice of Glenn Kessler to take some time out of his busy day bashing a Republican Black guy because his ancestors were too successful to try and take down a Republican woman. Would be interesting to see Glenn do the same to a Democrat, but he recently tweeted that they would not be fact-checking Biden because Trump wore them out.

Or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Point that finger, Glenn.

GET HER!

He really thought this was worth writing and tweeting about.

Alrighty then.

Fact-check TRUE.

Jim Treacher was happy to throw Glenn’s recent biased, racist, and quite frankly ugly behavior in his face.

Hard to really care about one of Glenn’s fact-checks when he’s made it clear he does them to keep people he disagrees with ‘inline.’

***

