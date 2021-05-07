Nice of Glenn Kessler to take some time out of his busy day bashing a Republican Black guy because his ancestors were too successful to try and take down a Republican woman. Would be interesting to see Glenn do the same to a Democrat, but he recently tweeted that they would not be fact-checking Biden because Trump wore them out.

Or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Elise Stefanik had a chance to avoid Four Pinocchios. All she had to do was admit she was wrong. instead she doubled down, even after we showed her false claim — 140,000 suspect votes in Fulton County — was based on a misreading of a Trump lawsuit. https://t.co/Ghu1XTBN7U — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 7, 2021

Point that finger, Glenn.

GET HER!

The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County, but Trump's lawyers alleged 141,000 suspect votes in all of Georgia. (The lawsuit was quickly dismissed by the GA Supreme Court and the claims fell apart upon inspection). — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 7, 2021

He really thought this was worth writing and tweeting about.

Alrighty then.

Do you actually believe that anyone who matters takes you seriously? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 7, 2021

Fact-check TRUE.

Don't care — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 7, 2021

Jim Treacher was happy to throw Glenn’s recent biased, racist, and quite frankly ugly behavior in his face.

This sort of imperiousness would play a lot better if you hadn't just gotten done bashing a black man because his ancestors were more successful than you'd like. https://t.co/CAG4ZLLvlG — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 7, 2021

Hard to really care about one of Glenn’s fact-checks when he’s made it clear he does them to keep people he disagrees with ‘inline.’

***

