You know your column is crap when people are saying you are ALMOST as crazy as Jen Rubin.

Almost.

Talking on @Morning_Joe about my @PostOpinions column: "The GOP can't be saved. Center-right voters need to become Biden Republicans." (https://t.co/uMK8qEwNaD) I compare the Biden Republicans to the Reagan Democrats of the 1980s and suggest they could transform politics. pic.twitter.com/lydFqXBXpn — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) April 8, 2021

Oh shut up, Max.

Biden is no Reagan.

Holy crap.

And in case the first hint isn’t enough for people to catch on that the column is crap, look no further than The Lincoln Project retweeting it:

The GOP can't be saved. We may see "Biden Republicans" emerge from the ashes of the party.https://t.co/h9BVtsHE7s — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2021

Biden Republicans.

What a crock of crap.

Sorry, that’s an insult to crocks of crap everywhere.

Our bad.

Are you the racist or the kid diddler? — Ted Dious (@totter777) April 8, 2021

Ouch.

no, YOUR GOP can't be saved, because it was little more than Democrat lite. Now, go groom an intern — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 8, 2021

Ouch again.

You still here? — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) April 8, 2021

Funny how they’re claiming the GOP can’t be saved … almost like they’re projecting.

Ahem.

Joe Biden is no Ronald Reagan. And destroying the USA from the inside will not make Republicans switch to Biden — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 8, 2021

Biden Republicans are rinos and the disaster Biden is perpetrating on the American people is wholly on them. — 🇺🇸Cathy🇺🇸 (@GratiasAgoDeo) April 8, 2021

We don’t disagree.

Max is just a hair shy of Jen Rubin crazy. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 8, 2021

Just a teeny tiny hair shy.

Invoking the name of Reagan to justify voting for a hard core leftist because "Orange Man Bad!!!" is one of the most pathetic takes I've ever seen Max have. — John W (@txradioguy) April 8, 2021

And he’s had a lot of pathetic takes.

Yup.

***

