Pretty sure Chris Cuomo is the last guy who should be tweeting about ‘justice,’ especially when he’s babbling about ‘justice for ALL’!

Does that include the thousands of seniors whose deaths his big brother Andy is likely responsible for?

Or the women his big bro is accused of sexually harassing?

Or what about he finally address the special COVID testing treatment he received since his brother is the governor?

His lack of self-awareness is astonishing and not in a good way.

Wouldn’t it?

Chris. Dude. Think before you tweet.

