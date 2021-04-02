Pretty sure Chris Cuomo is the last guy who should be tweeting about ‘justice,’ especially when he’s babbling about ‘justice for ALL’!

Does that include the thousands of seniors whose deaths his big brother Andy is likely responsible for?

Or the women his big bro is accused of sexually harassing?

Or what about he finally address the special COVID testing treatment he received since his brother is the governor?

Let's start with JUSTICE for ALL. If we had a system that had consistent outcomes regardless of color or class, much of the concern would not exist. https://t.co/euSH0pjeuI — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 2, 2021

His lack of self-awareness is astonishing and not in a good way.

Speaking of which, it's white supremacy that your brother and you still have jobs. Your brother deserves to be in prison. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 2, 2021

Yes. Everyone should be able to sexually harass 12 women and be governor. And allow VIP treatment for selected people during a pandemic and not have their grandparents die. Thanks, Fredo. — Rob Reber (@RREEB9) April 2, 2021

Did you know the governor of NY gives VIP’s special privileges? Like testing….and not sending their parents to any nursing home? — Satanas (@DSmykal) April 2, 2021

Mmm hmm. Now do book deals for politicians, Fredo. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 2, 2021

A Cuomo talking about justice…what's the punchline? — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) April 2, 2021

In New York, one recent parolee repeatedly kicked an elderly Asian woman, to near death. A second recent parolee stabbed a one-year old in a stroller. Some should never be out on the street. One of the two even had a record of violence in prison and was still released. Seriously? — Best Foot Forward Ad (@BFFADVERTISING1) April 2, 2021

What are you crazy — luvmytroops (@luvmytroops) April 2, 2021

Wouldn’t it?

Chris. Dude. Think before you tweet.

***

Related:

‘Low IQ race-baiter’: Tucker Carlson gets SAVAGELY honest about AOC after she claims migrants deserve reparations and DAMN

WHOOPSIE! The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s issued ‘correction’ on their Georgia election law story 1 HELLUVA DOOZY

‘Look at all those WHITE people’! Biden sharing pic of his ‘Cabinet that looks like America’ does NOT go well, like at all and ROFL