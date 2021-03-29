While CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spends her press time fighting back the tears and telling America she’s scared and feeling doom about COVID in general, states like Florida, Wyoming, and Texas who opened up fully and dumped mask mandates are living the life that all Americans should be living.

Free.

And with improving data to show for it, especially in Texas.

Dr. David Samadi was good enough to share the good news:

Texas got rid of their COVID-19 restrictions about 18 days ago and their COVID numbers have been dropping. I don’t want to risk using too much logic because that tends to get people removed from Twitter, but I think that is an important fact to share. Draw your own conclusions. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 29, 2021

Yup.

He’s right.

If you’re not pushing fear 24/7 on Twitter and dare to give hope to anyone they may well remove you from their supposedly unbiased platform.

Ahem … Even COVID doesn’t want to mess with Texas. Too much? Heh.

So we’ll draw our own conclusions as he instructs and say lockdowns and masks really don’t seem to be working.

See California for example.

I was just on a full flight to KC. Everybody masked up and flight attendants reminding people to cover their noses…..until they got their drinks and snack, of course. Then, magically, they can take their masks off to eat and drink because the virus doesn’t affect people then. — Chucka (@Chucka1991) March 29, 2021

COVID is scared of food and drink.

And you can’t catch it if you’re protesting for a liberal agenda.

Yeah, that’s it.

Sunshine and fresh air!! Good for the soul!! 😊 — Jenell (@JKment) March 29, 2021

Proof of the Panicdemic 👆🏼 — Rob Mullenders 🙂 (@RobMullenders) March 29, 2021

The conclusion is, others should join Texas to reopen. Who don't want COVID dropping? — Onah Moses O. (@onah_o) March 29, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Logic doesn't apply to covid restrictions. — My Info (@bdwilliams1974) March 29, 2021

Sure seems that way.

***

