Democrats simply cannot accept that a Republican governor like Ron DeSantis handled COVID better than any of their governors in states like Virginia, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, and of course New York and New Jersey.

They’re so desperate now they’re starting to claim DeSantis ‘cooked the books.’

Which is a dirty, ugly lie.

Howard Dean couldn’t wait to spread it today:

Liberals can certainly be wrong but in this case there is no evidence for that. There is plenty of evidence that the Governor and his henchmen cooked the books in multiple ways. The Florida statistics on Covid are completely worthless. https://t.co/OGtuFHr1Ac — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 23, 2021

Dude.

Speaking of completely worthless, would someone please get Howie here a mirror?

Thanks.

This is a lie.

It ignores the data and the science.

It is misleading and damages the public's understanding of pandemic. He should be embarrassed. It's literally anti-scientific. https://t.co/36HG9abJgW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 23, 2021

It absolutely IS a lie and a dangerous one that that.

He really should be embarrassed, but we all know he won’t be.

interesting that twitter removed the 'report for misinformation' function, isn't it? it's almost like they don't actually care about misinformation, or something. — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) March 23, 2021

Right? Where is that cute little warning we saw on Trump’s tweets over and over and over again? No flag? No censorship?

Color us shocked.

Fair point.

Stay classy, Howard.

***

