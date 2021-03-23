Democrats simply cannot accept that a Republican governor like Ron DeSantis handled COVID better than any of their governors in states like Virginia, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, and of course New York and New Jersey.

They’re so desperate now they’re starting to claim DeSantis ‘cooked the books.’

Which is a dirty, ugly lie.

Howard Dean couldn’t wait to spread it today:

Dude.

Speaking of completely worthless, would someone please get Howie here a mirror?

Thanks.

It absolutely IS a lie and a dangerous one that that.

He really should be embarrassed, but we all know he won’t be.

Right? Where is that cute little warning we saw on Trump’s tweets over and over and over again? No flag? No censorship?

Color us shocked.

Fair point.

Stay classy, Howard.

***

