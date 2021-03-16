Right-wing extremists are after him!
Gavin Newsom really is just unbearable.
Watch this hot mess of an interview on The View:
Gov. Gavin Newsom says that the "top ten proponents" of the recall effort against him are members of various "right-wing" extremist groups who "supported the insurrection and quite literally, enthusiastically support QAnon conspiracy theories."
"That's the origin here" pic.twitter.com/nAsMzmDYBX
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021
Because only the crazies would want the a-hole governor gone who has all but destroyed the state of California. ‘Objective truth.’
Sure Gav, whatever makes you feel better.
And yuck, Joy Behar really is the worst.
I didn't know Newsom was BlueAnon #BlueAnon
— AuntieEm, Neanderthal Extraordinaire ❌ (@Auntiem475) March 16, 2021
Only extremists care about their state, sure.
If you don't support Politicians they will openly call you "extremists" …. this always ends poorly.
— Dr. Van (@Paul13Jean) March 16, 2021
Yuppers.
He's a disaster.
— Ge☘️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 16, 2021
He really and truly is.
Newsome is a graduate of the Cuomo school of “Deny, Deflect, and Accuse.”
— Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) March 16, 2021
Like the accusations about Bill Clinton were a vast right wing conspiracy haha
— GB (@GBtablereads) March 16, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Is 'idiocy' part of 'California Values'?
— ClimbThaMtn (@MtnTha) March 16, 2021
It’s certainly starting to feel that way.
***
