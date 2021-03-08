We’ve seen so few people who actually enjoyed Oprah’s interview of Prince Harry and Yoko … sorry, Meghan … that when we came across S.E. Cupp fawning all over Oprah we did sort of an all-over body cringe thing.

Oprah was the queen of gaslighting last night and she helped Harry and his bride serve up the Royal family, all while the Queen’s husband is in the hospital and is very ill.

But you know, CNN is gonna CNN:

Also, @oprah is so good and I need more. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 8, 2021

Kurt Schlichter responded to her Oprah fan-girling:

I can’t get any worse. Wait yes I can. https://t.co/2eRMxn0yZ8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 8, 2021

Yes, yes he can.

And thank goodness for that,

Vomit inducing. — TimeToStartOver (@radical1979) March 8, 2021

At the very least, both the interview and Cupp’s slobbering all over Oprah.

S.E. went off to the darkside. I feel like this is some twisted version of The Stand. It's weird. Oh, and please do get worse Kurt, someone has to. Jesus, everyone is losing their minds. — Christine Wasankari (@heathersky) March 8, 2021

And you thought 2020 sucked.

When did the zombie eat your brain? — “Dr.” Lorem Ipsum 🔴 (@estate_fifth) March 8, 2021

We’re going to guess somewhere around 2016.

That twit has the nerve to claim she's "conservative "… — Orwell predicted this… (@xMOLONLABEx) March 8, 2021

I think it’s funny how hard she’s signaling. Wait, no, I think it’s pathetic. — matt (@mattyda_12) March 8, 2021

Why not both?

***

Related:

‘Have you tried posting online about what men can do differently?’ Ryan Long’s take on therapists blaming SOCIETY hilarious must-watch

Gonna leave a mark! Piers Morgan absolutely merciless blasting Prince Harry and Meghan over ‘woe-is-us’ Oprah interview

RIIIIIGHT: Feminist’s woke 4-year-old supposedly knows ALL about the ‘gender wage gap’ BUT ain’t nobody buyin’ it