You hear a lot about ‘cancel culture’, so much in fact that it may start to matter less because it’s sadly so common. And it doesn’t help when douche-canoes on the Left act like censoring Dr. Seuss is no big deal …

Ben Shapiro hit it out of the park with his tweet on ‘cancel culture’:

We no longer have a culture and a counter-culture. We have an anti-culture, designed at tearing down all traditions and institutions. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2021

They’re beyond even cancel culture at this point.

It’s all about tearing down what was in favor of what they want things to be which is kinda sorta fascist-y.

Tearing down the institutions is only the means. The end is totalitarian power. The Democrats are following China's communist revolution to a T. They suppress free speech, created a corrupt one-party election system, and are using antifa and BLM as their own Red Guard. — Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳 (@satcherfield) March 8, 2021

Xi is very pleased.

Gramsci's neo-Marxist counter-hegemony is fully bloomed. Now we see if the West has what it takes to stand against it. — James Lindsay, super-antiracist (@ConceptualJames) March 8, 2021

Scary stuff.

…we need an uncle-culture to balance it out .. — Luc, not Luke (@UnClaimedJoe) March 8, 2021

An embarrassing uncle culture … LOVE THIS IDEA!

Well yes Ben. Progressive ideologies are predicated on the belief that change is good, change is inevitable, & theres always room for improvement; we should never rest on our laurels + bask in our pride Of course there’s good + bad ways to do this, but that’s another discussion — Phonzie Stan🧉 (@woke_seger) March 8, 2021

Progress just for progress’ sake is a mistake.

Like getting rid of Pepe Le Pew.

Absolutely spot on. — 🐘 (@TheLadyOfLight_) March 8, 2021

But Ben – it's all with "good intentions" — Pamela Buffone (@PamelaNBuffone) March 8, 2021

And you know what they say about Hell being paved with good intentions.

