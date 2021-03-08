You hear a lot about ‘cancel culture’, so much in fact that it may start to matter less because it’s sadly so common. And it doesn’t help when douche-canoes on the Left act like censoring Dr. Seuss is no big deal …

Ben Shapiro hit it out of the park with his tweet on ‘cancel culture’:

They’re beyond even cancel culture at this point.

It’s all about tearing down what was in favor of what they want things to be which is kinda sorta fascist-y.

Xi is very pleased.

Scary stuff.

An embarrassing uncle culture … LOVE THIS IDEA!

Progress just for progress’ sake is a mistake.

Like getting rid of Pepe Le Pew.

And you know what they say about Hell being paved with good intentions.

***

