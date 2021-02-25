Millions of Americans have gone from expecting $2000 immediately (since Democrats won Georgia and Biden promised they would) to losing hope that they will even see $1400 out of Biden’s COVID ‘relief’ bill.

Meanwhile, Biden is busy making sure federal employees who are staying home to virtually school their children are earning that much EVERY WEEK for 15 weeks.

Hey, way to go, Democrats.

Wow. The BidenBucks bill pays federal employees up to 15 weeks of paid leave at $1400 per week if they have to stay home to virtual school kids. You get $1400 once. They get it every week for 15 weeks. Swamp takes care of swamp.https://t.co/4A7ktpm1Zc — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 25, 2021

Swamp takes care of swamp.

Color us not surprised.

Stop the bill. Take action here –> https://t.co/0hTxVm9sC3 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 25, 2021

Hear me out… What if we just, you know, opened the schools? — Kelley K 😀 * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) February 25, 2021

Crazy talk.

And the teacher’s unions won’t allow it.

$1,400 per week?!?!?! 😡😡😡😡 — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) February 25, 2021

$21K stimmy for the feds. Must be nice! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 25, 2021

They should just call it the Fairfax Montgomery Loudon Arlington Subsidy — Pandemic Pundit (@PunditPandemic) February 25, 2021

Biden taking care of the people who got him elected.

Yup.

***

