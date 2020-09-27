The next time someone on the Left claims folks on the Right are misogynists send them this sweetheart of a tweet. Hell, send them any one of literally thousands of tweets trashing Amy Coney Barrett as a woman and as a mother …

Guess they can’t find a way to make her some sort of sexual predator so they’re going the direction of sexism instead.

Seems legit.

I guess one of the things I don't understand about Amy Comey Barrett is how a potential Supreme Court justice can also be a loving, present mom to seven kids? Is this like the Kardashians stuffing nannies in the closet and pretending they've drawn their own baths for their kids — Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020

Disgusting.

Brit Hume saw an opportunity to use this garbage tweet for good though:

This seems pretty close to saying a woman’s place is in the home. https://t.co/Tp9Erbc7WI — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2020

Ding ding ding.

It's just nice to see a chick finally say it. — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 26, 2020

Yeah, it means more coming from a broad, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Be patient with them, Brit, they're trying out lines of attack, which amounts to throwing everything they can think of at the wall to see what sticks. Also, they're ill-tempered morons, so … that too. — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 26, 2020

Barefoot and pregnant I would presume — Jack (@jem1394) September 26, 2020

That Patriarchy, amirite? 😂 — Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 26, 2020

Scalia had 9 kids. Wonder if anyone ever asked him how he managed to be a loving, present dad? — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 26, 2020

By her reasoning, RBG should have never pursued a law degree nor served on SCOTUS. Thanks for playing, Vanessa we have some parting gifts for you… — Ed Richard (@N2dapast) September 26, 2020

And here I thought women could do everything. Now I find out I'm wrong. — Rachel Clark (@therachelife) September 26, 2020

News to this editor.

This is just parody upon parody. — HRB (@randisimon27) September 27, 2020

And it’s only going to get worse, we’re afraid.

Eat yer Wheaties.

***

