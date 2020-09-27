The next time someone on the Left claims folks on the Right are misogynists send them this sweetheart of a tweet. Hell, send them any one of literally thousands of tweets trashing Amy Coney Barrett as a woman and as a mother …

Guess they can’t find a way to make her some sort of sexual predator so they’re going the direction of sexism instead.

Seems legit.

Disgusting.

Brit Hume saw an opportunity to use this garbage tweet for good though:

Ding ding ding.

Yeah, it means more coming from a broad, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

News to this editor.

And it’s only going to get worse, we’re afraid.

Eat yer Wheaties.

