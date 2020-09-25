Developing: Ron Paul appears to have a stroke or some sort of medical episode during live stream; Updated; Updated – He’s OK!

Posted at 1:44 pm on September 25, 2020 by Sam Janney

— UPDATED AGAIN—

Thank God!

Keep the prayers coming, folks.

We are seeing reports that Ron Paul had some sort of medical episode (a stroke?) during a live stream minutes ago.

We believe this is the feed but have not seen confirmation:

As we learn more about the situation we will update this story. In the meantime, please keep Ron Paul in your thoughts and prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

— UPDATE —

From Breitbart:

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted: “Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons.”

***

Related:

‘Wall-to-wall Trump signs’: Bethany Mandel’s thread comparing 2020 to 2016 NOT good for Biden (David Reaboi and Dave Rubin assist!)

Promises PROMISES: John Legend threatening to leave the country (again?!) if Trump is reelected BACKFIRES hilariously

ADVERTISEMENT

She thinks it’s REAL?! NYT journo Robin Pogrebin falls for Babylon Bee story on NBA/RBG and OMG we’re officially dead now


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Media

Daily Caller says Louisville PD ‘are going to learn a lot about’ about the First Amendment after arresting two reporters

ad placeholder
Media

WHOOPS: Mollie Hemingway points out the ‘unintentional heroes of the Flynn saga’ (Hello ‘divine backfire’!)

ad placeholder
Media

Pro-abort Jill Filipovic has some thoughts about parents who let their kids order off a children’s menu

ad placeholder
Media

1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones tries punishing Atlantic journo who called out her gaslighting — and steps into a minefield

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Playboy journo Brian J. Karem has handed Kayleigh McEnany the keys to rent-free property in his head

ad placeholder
Media

She thinks it’s REAL?! NYT journo Robin Pogrebin falls for Babylon Bee story on NBA/RBG and OMG we’re officially dead now

ad placeholder
Media

‘Can’t possibly imagine why’! New AP poll on ‘support for racial injustice protests’ further explains sudden shift from Dems

ad placeholder
Media

BINGO! Kayleigh McEnany serves WH press a reality check about which side has no plan to accept election results

ad placeholder
Media

‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIE’! Chris Hayes loses it, goes full-out CAPS LOCK in meltdown thread about Trump and LOL

ad placeholder
Media

That Playboy reporter Brian J. Karem calls out ‘weak and unprofessional’ Kayleigh McEnany for referring to him as ‘that Playboy reporter’

ad placeholder
Media

CBS News caught selectively editing Amy Coney Barrett’s comments from 2016 on a SCOTUS vacancy in an election year

ad placeholder
Media

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death prompted ’40-something attorney and mother’ to become a Satanist to safeguard her daughters’ abortion rights

ad placeholder
Media

‘Hey @SecretService’? The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes is just thinking — ‘for no particular reason’ — about that time a president was executed; UPDATED

ad placeholder
Media

PBS journo Yamiche Alcindor shares her irrefutable proof that Donald Trump is lying about protesters being ‘domestic terrorists’