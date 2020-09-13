President Trump has been seriously busy traveling all over the country, connecting with his supporters, and appealing to new voters, all while doing his everyday presidential duties like brokering peace in the Middle East. Unlike Joe Biden who spends so much time in his basement in front of a teleprompter that it’s breaking news if he leaves it.

Trump tweeted this out about Sleepy Joe:

While I travel the Country, Joe sleeps in his basement, telling the Fake News Media to “get lost”. If you’re a reporter covering Sleepy Joe, you have basically gone into retirement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The media make excuses for Biden when he doesn’t take their questions and even swoop in to save him on Twitter.

Like Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein:

I’m a reporter covering Biden and traveled with him this week to Pennsylvania twice, Michigan and New York. None of those states are in his basement. https://t.co/ybxrOetPBZ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 13, 2020

Whoa, a whole three states.

Did he take questions?

Did he have an event?

Were there more than a dozen people listening?

Thank goodness Biden has the media to protect him from mean ol’ Trump, heh.

How long did Joe speak at each stop? How long were his work days? Has he spoke without a teleprompter? If you're embedded, tell us what's up. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 13, 2020

C’mon man!

Joe Biden spent decades selling this country out to China. His biggest accomplishment was the crime bill and we know how that turned out. — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 13, 2020

How many times did Joe Biden allow you to ask him unscripted questions in front of the cameras this week? — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 13, 2020

Teleprompter for the win!

What would @JoeBiden do without you journalists there to defend him? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 13, 2020

Your bias shows in this small bit of so called reporting! If you so called “reporters” had any integrity you’d report how sluggish @JoeBiden appears, how preplanned questions &!answers are disingenuous to the electorate! 🤔But you won’t! 🇺🇸 @CBSNews @ABCPolitics @NBCNews — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) September 13, 2020

Biden is clearly senile and we’re all laughing at you — Lu (@jllgraham) September 13, 2020

The Biden campaign has called a “lid” 3 times in the past 13 days. What Presidential campaign does this with less than 60 days until election? This isn’t normal. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) September 13, 2020

How many sit down, non prompter questions did you get to ask Jenny? Why did he take off 2 of the last 4 days? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 13, 2020

As you can see, ain’t nobody buyin’ her snark.

Tough time to be a journo … and they did it to themselves.

