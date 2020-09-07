This. This was so epic.

Democrats keep trying to tell us that we hate each other, that weâ€™re racist, that weâ€™re divided, that they need to come in and â€˜save usâ€™ from ourselves. UFC fighter Bobby Green just destroyed that whole narrative and knocked out BLM rioting with one short interview sitting next to his white foster father.

Take a look (and get a tissue):

Weâ€™re not crying, YOUâ€™RE CRYING.

What he said.

Good foster parents are truly angels on Earth.

Not enough hearts out there for this clip.

We are a good people.

We are a good country.

And we donâ€™t need a politician to fix us.

***

