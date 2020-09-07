This. This was so epic.

Democrats keep trying to tell us that we hate each other, that weâ€™re racist, that weâ€™re divided, that they need to come in and â€˜save usâ€™ from ourselves. UFC fighter Bobby Green just destroyed that whole narrative and knocked out BLM rioting with one short interview sitting next to his white foster father.

Take a look (and get a tissue):

This. This is every interracial family in America. Every friendship across color lines. Every employer who hired an employee who she respects even with opposite politics. Stop telling us how much our parents & brothers and co-workers hate us.

Itâ€™s untrue:pic.twitter.com/qk7fCWetXN â€” Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) September 6, 2020

Weâ€™re not crying, YOUâ€™RE CRYING.

I donâ€™t see everyone hating each other, even today. I just see groups of Dem-supported violent and/or mentally ill groups going around saying that we hate each other. Which we donâ€™t. â€” Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) September 7, 2020

That's a good Dad. And a good Son. â€” From the Land of Sky Blue Waters ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@HammsLager) September 7, 2020

What he said.

This is very touching and makes me want to high-5 all the foster parents out there. â€” Majinâ€™s Father: CEO of Bitcoin (@EatCookCryptos) September 6, 2020

Good foster parents are truly angels on Earth.

People need to see what THEIR reality is not what they are told to see.

I'm 30 years old product of interracial luuuuvvv making and I have a daughter who is also interracial.

The race issue is manufactured.

I won't be convinced otherwise. â€” Joe Biden pulled my black card.ðŸ–¤ (@elbowlebeau) September 6, 2020

For everyone asking his name is Bobby Green! Great fighter! â€” Josh Hardy (@WeMovinOnUp) September 6, 2020

ðŸ’œ â€” Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) September 6, 2020

Not enough hearts out there for this clip.

We are a good people.

We are a good country.

And we donâ€™t need a politician to fix us.

