‘Oh … good. George Conway took a hiatus from his Twitter hiatus’, said literally no one, ever.

George is clearly so worried about his family and his daughter that he was already on Twitter pushing that bullsh*t story from The Atlantic about Trump calling a bunch of dead troops ‘losers.’ C’mon, did you guys really buy it when Georgie claimed he would put his family first?

Psh.

This grift ain’t gonna push itself ya’ know.

Jacka*s says what?

Clearly he’s not speechless, he’s on Twitter already.

Trending

Did they ring a bell or is The Lincoln Project part of this smear?

Either way, shouldn’t George be with his family?

This went well, George.

Possible.

Heh.

It really, really is.

***

Related:

‘Dumpster fire’ –> Undercover Huber’s thread of the DISASTROUS behavior from the media in just the last 24 hours is DAMNING

BS story from The Atlantic claiming Trump skipped visit to American military cemetery in France calling them ‘losers’ falls APART

‘100% Antifa’ member Michael Reinoehl, suspected of killing Aaron Danielson in Portland, killed by federal authorities

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George ConwayKellyanne ConwayTrump