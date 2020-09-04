‘Oh … good. George Conway took a hiatus from his Twitter hiatus’, said literally no one, ever.

George is clearly so worried about his family and his daughter that he was already on Twitter pushing that bullsh*t story from The Atlantic about Trump calling a bunch of dead troops ‘losers.’ C’mon, did you guys really buy it when Georgie claimed he would put his family first?

Psh.

This grift ain’t gonna push itself ya’ know.

Taking a one-minute hiatus from hiatus to share this, which leaves me speechless. https://t.co/G36xg3DF2B pic.twitter.com/vsWYRlpXlA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 3, 2020

Jacka*s says what?

Well, not quite speechless. @realDonaldTrump is going to have this stuck so far up his backside that his tears will make orangeade. And he’ll deserve it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 3, 2020

Clearly he’s not speechless, he’s on Twitter already.

And George Conway, of course. Chewing the scenery on cue: pic.twitter.com/ZAjj3v3DFn — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 3, 2020

Did they ring a bell or is The Lincoln Project part of this smear?

Either way, shouldn’t George be with his family?

I'm shocked that loser would break his word. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 4, 2020

Oh, HEY!

Nice to see you putting family first, George!#FatherOfTheYear Did you clear this with Bolton?

His account of the bad weather day in France is completely different. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 4, 2020

You're a pig. You Lied to your family. — Beckramjet ⭐⭐⭐ (@BeckRamJet) September 4, 2020

This went well, George.

You know this story is already falling apart. You bit for the 'unnamed sources' lie again — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) September 4, 2020

He's probably one of the sources. 🙄 — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) September 4, 2020

Possible.

Heh.

Obviously we know where your priorities are – and it's not with fixing your family. This is pathetic — Sandy* (@s_j67) September 4, 2020

It really, really is.

***

