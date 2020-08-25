Charlie Kirk might be onto something here.

Americans are probably sick and tired of being told how awful, hateful, and what failures they are. We get it, Democrats want to paint a horrible picture of this country to convince those who can’t think for themselves to vote for them so they can be SAVED but c’mon … enough already. While Democrats were busy threatening people to vote for them with fear, Republicans were giving Americans a reason to vote for them with hope.

Thinking people should vote accordingly.

RNC viewership was 6X higher on CSPAN last night compared to the start of the DNC I guess Americans don’t really want to be told how terrible and racist their country is by a bunch of coastal elites and B-list celebrities on a poorly produced Zoom call 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 25, 2020

They beat the infomercial.

Color us shocked.

First night of #GOP convention delivers nearly six times more views than start of Democrats' event on C-SPAN livestream. https://t.co/B7BpoXaVIH — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 25, 2020

From The Hill:

C-SPAN’s livestream of the first night of the Republican National Convention has attracted nearly 440,000 views, marking a substantial increase over the start of the Democratic National Convention, which drew 76,000 views.

Of course, the Left is out spinning like they’ve never spun before, screeching about viewership on television but meh.

They’re in trouble.

And this wasn’t even the Republicans’ big night.

I love how people are trolling in here trying to spin this into a bad thing. The speeches were excellent – can’t wait to see more of it tonight. — 🕰🌼 gretchen 🕰🌼 🇺🇸 (@lyatt_1941) August 25, 2020

Silent majority. Not so silent anymore — Douglas Shayne (@DouglasShayne1) August 25, 2020

Certainly seems that way.

More people are interested in the RNC.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

COURAGE –> Woman stands up to mob of skinny, annoying, privileged, white college kids who think her silence is VIOLENCE (watch)

‘Left HATES minorities who think for themselves’: Richard Grenell DROPS Chris Cuomo for flat-out smearing Sen. Tim Scott

Absolutely BATS**T! Donna Brazile LOSES IT talking about 1st night of the RNC and Tammy Bruce handles it like a BOSS (watch)