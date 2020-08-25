Are they really trying to push this crap? REALLY!?

Of course they are.

And they complain when Trump calls them fake news.

Fact: The United States officially entered a recession in February — before the coronavirus pandemic. It’s false to claim the economy was firing on all cylinders until the contagion came to our shores. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 25, 2020

Dude.

Seriously?

We get it, you work for the Washington Post so expectations aren’t exactly high to begin with but C’MON.

It was so much of one they could barley point it out before it was gone. Anything to hit Trump with and lies are #1 on the list.

Fact check: HORSESH!T — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 25, 2020

You can't enter recession in February. Recessions are determined by quarterly growth. You're lying. The determination would be done in March not February. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) August 25, 2020

Recession: two consecutive quarters of economic downturn. pic.twitter.com/odsC0MLQC5 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 25, 2020

You left lying hack off your bio. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) August 25, 2020

This is simply not true. Hey @Twitter, here's something for you to fact check. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 25, 2020

We’re not holding our breath.

Fact: You’re a lying moron — Reason is not automatic (@Too_Much_Reason) August 25, 2020

It must be a heavy lift as you throw Joe Biden on your back and try to drag him across the finish line — 🦵🇺🇸Biden’s Hairy Legs🇺🇸🦵 (@ddk1) August 25, 2020

Fact: you are insane. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 25, 2020

Aren’t we all at this point?

[Citation Needed] — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) August 25, 2020

Yup.

do you know what the fact definition of “recession” is factual journalist who journalizes facts factually to own the cons — Razor (@hale_razor) August 25, 2020

Hope Xi sees this, WaPo.

***

