Marianne Williamson tweeted a short thread about a social and political awakening in response to the Wall of Moms.

You know, the group in Portland that is falling apart because of racial tensions within the group?

Well, anyway, she thinks women should have a voice in the public realm … or something.

1/ There are many facets to the social & political awakening occurring now, not the least of which is the #wallofmoms phenomenon in Portland. A wall of moms should defend our kids against all kinds of injustice, and when we do this country will never be the same. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2020

Except for that wall of moms isn’t really all ‘moms’ but keep going.

2/ Our economic system was designed before women had a voice in the public realm. But we have a voice now. Sometimes the issue of power is not how much we have so much as how much we’re in the habit of using, how much we’re ready to permit ourselves to express. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2020

The economy is sexist.

*this is the tweet that ultimately got this editor blocked*

But wait, there’s more.

3/ Imagine what the country will be like when we advocate for the long term well-being of our children as forcefully as health ins, Big Pharma, NRA, Big Ag, Oil & Gas, defense contractors, banks etc advocate for their short term profits. Nothing could change things more quickly. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2020

Marianne wants to empower women! Just not all of them …

As we said up there, she blocked this editor for asking her to ‘please’ not make the economy a sexist thing.

So is that sexist?

Asking for a friend.

Wall of Moms is ANTIFA with a Mom T-Shirt, do your homework!!! — 🐊☀️🌴20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20🌴☀️🐊 (@flasunshine929) August 3, 2020

Watch something other than Fox News every once in a while? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2020

Ok, so maybe it was a good thing Marianne blocked this editor.

Fox News? Really?

Wasn’t it you who said Fox treated you better than the left news media, yes, that was you! — 🐊☀️🌴20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20🌴☀️🐊 (@flasunshine929) August 3, 2020

Yes some of them did and many good people work there. But even they know the unbelievable bias & lies spread by many on that channel. Murdoch’s own son even quit the Board of Directors the other day because of their climate change denial. His conscience wouldn’t allow him to stay — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2020

Conscience.

K.

Sounds like the “wall of moms” rapidly descended into “war of moms” and now they have divided into factions and aren’t talking to each other — Epicurus (@epicurus_atar) August 3, 2020

It did indeed.

So the #WallofMoms works to enable destructive, violent behavior. Mmmkay. Maybe if they had taught them discipline, manners, and the respect of authority, they wouldn’t still need to be “protecting” them at this point in their lives. — Penny Swalwell 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@PennySwalwell) August 3, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

