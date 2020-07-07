Sexist buildings and their *checks notes* toxic masculinity!

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

‘Upward-thrusting buildings ejaculating into the sky.’

Holy crap.

From The Guardian:

Glass ceilings and phallic towers. Mean streets and dark alleys. Road names and statues of men. From the physical to the metaphorical, the city is filled with reminders of masculine power. And yet we rarely talk of the urban landscape as an active participant in gender inequality. A building, no matter how phallic, isn’t actually misogynist, is it? Surely a skyscraper isn’t responsible for sexual harassment, the wage gap, or even the glass ceiling, whether it has a literal one up top or not?

That said, our built environments can still reflect patterns of gender-based discrimination. To imagine the city and its structures as neutral places where complicated human social relations are staged is to ignore the simple fact that people built these places. As the feminist geographer Jane Darke has said: “Our cities are patriarchy written in stone, brick, glass and concrete.” In other words, cities reflect the norms of the societies that build them. And sexism is a deep-rooted norm.

We may never look at the Chicago skyline the same way ever again.

Yikes.

Trending

So many questions, EL OH EL.

Don’t feel bad, we couldn’t either.

via GIPHY

But you know, it works.

Alrighty then.

Buildings built like vaginas.

You know what?

We.

Can’t.

Even.

***

Related:

‘She called them dead traitors’: Mollie Hemingway SHREDS NeverTrumper David French after he white-knights for Tammy Duckworth

‘Thank you, NEXT’: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson

‘It is NOT safe to keep schools closed’: Receipt-filled thread on kids going back to school FULL TIME a must read and share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: buildingscitiesThe Guardiantoxic masculinityurban