Just a reminder that Alyssa Milano has been TDS-tweeting almost non-stop for four years.

And counting.

You’d think by now she’d have learned a lesson or two about how a tweet like this can backfire but apparently not:

Just a reminder that Trump was impeached. Just a reminder that COVID-19 was handled with no care for the American people. Just a reminder that Trump gassed peaceful protestors for a photo op. Just a reminder to check your voter registration & request a mail-in ballot. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 28, 2020

Le sigh.

Just a reminder celebs aren't political analysts. — B (@AngelsKill) June 28, 2020

And they never will be.

just a reminder pic.twitter.com/m68Iac5Vqd — William Sarraf (@wjsarraf) June 28, 2020

Starting to feel bad for your broken and fragmented soul. Lord only knows what you went through. — Charissa (@CharissaDionne) June 28, 2020

Time to take your medicine. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nmh14jEgtI — 🇺🇸Steve A. Von Loor🇺🇸 (@steveavonloor) June 28, 2020

👏A👏Q👏U👏I👏T👏T👏E👏D 👏 — Not so woke and immersed #Alllivesmatter (@mapod1964) June 28, 2020

Oooh, a bunch of clapping emojis so at least this person is trying to speak Alyssa’s language.

Hypocrite — CJ (@Qplah) June 28, 2020

Oh yeah … that whole #MeToo thing.

Don't forget, Alyssa Milano dropped the #MeToo movement the second it wasn't convenient for her. — Tfs in 1312 (@OnTfs) June 28, 2020

Just a reminder that Alyssa was totally gung ho about the #MeToo movement until Biden was accused and then she decided she only believed CERTAIN women. Not that Alyssa was the only poser to do that but considering she was one of the most vocal haters during the Kavanaugh appointment she stands out.

Just a reminder, you think crochet is effective PPE. pic.twitter.com/Us9GJaXHzO — Wakko Warner (@tjztyger) June 28, 2020

Oof.

These reminders are tough.

Just a reminder that Alyssa is not a friend of reality or the truth. That's why she chose to be an actor. — RuthAllen 🇺🇸 veteran Trump2020 ALM (@RuthAll42173422) June 28, 2020

Blah blah blah all BS — Laura Shaughnessy ⭐⭐⭐ (@LauraShaughnes) June 28, 2020

Well of course, it’s Alyssa Milano we’re talking about here.

***

