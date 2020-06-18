We’ll just let Sen. Ted Cruz say what needs to be said about SCOTUS’ ruling on DACA.
Watch.
Sen. @tedcruz blasts SCOTUS DACA decision: "The fact that elites in Washington don't see a problem with illegal immigration doesn't answer the reality for working men and women who do." pic.twitter.com/luNP16qFzQ
— The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2020
Roberts knows what he is doing.
These games make a mockery of the rule of law.
See? We couldn’t put it any better than he did.
Perfectly said. https://t.co/ZPBOxL5IUs
— Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) June 18, 2020
Cruz nailed it. Yup.
Absolutely spot on. Now what?
— BC (@BrianCa62811383) June 18, 2020
Excellent question, though.
Now what?
***
