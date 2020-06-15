Planned Parenthood endorsed Joe Biden.

WE KNOW, YOU’RE SHOCKED!

Super shocked.

We were so shocked we almost fell out of our chair when we read it …

Ok, so that’s not true and honestly, we’d only be shocked if they didn’t endorse Creepy Uncle Joe because he has a fairly ‘moderate’ background when it comes to abortion policy. But you know, orange man bad and stuff and here we are.

NEW Planned Parenthood endorses Joe Biden for President. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) June 15, 2020

OMG, THEY ENDORSED A DEMOCRAT.

That never happens.

"Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who will stand up for our health and our rights." – Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill), acting president of Planned Parenthood — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) June 15, 2020

Our health and our rights?

Don’cha love how Planned Parenthood is always trying to tie health and rights to the slaughter of the innocent unborn? Somehow pretending it’s a RIGHT to take another life …

It really makes women look weak and selfish, just sayin’.

Oh, something else sort of ‘weak’ if you’re a gung-ho Planned Parenthood supporter:

Of all the Democratic Presidential candidates, Biden was the most moderate on abortion access policy. Last summer he flip-flopped on the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal $$ from abortion services. He voted against rape and incest exceptions for Medicaid abortion funding in '77 — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) June 15, 2020

Voted against rape and incest exceptions …

No way Democrats really think he’s the guy, right? This is nuts.

Crazy, it's almost like they'll vote for a specific party and completely ignore a person's past or track record. Next you're going to tell me that those calling for police reform are endorsing Biden (who mostly authored the 1994 crime bill) — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) June 15, 2020

Almost like they only care about the D by his name, not who he is or what his actual opinions on abortion may be.

