Good news!

Ron Howard thinks that Americans who miss voting in an election should be fined, and that includes local, state, and of course national elections. We’re pretty sure he wouldn’t want everyone to vote if he thought for one minute those voters were a bunch of Republicans but we could be wrong.

Or not.

so logical. I wish citizens in the US would face fines if we miss a local, state or national election. https://t.co/K6cARJhv52 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 14, 2020

Ron, Ron, Ron … dude.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t write it.

Heck, we’re making fun of him for tweeting it in the first place.

So, thanks for setting up that scene, Mr. Director.

Now, let's walk through the next scene after fines are levied on those who haven't spare cash.

Who enforces this?

Are you even aware of minority participation rates?

Might be a racist, elitist take on your part, Ron — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 14, 2020

I'm unclear on how getting *all* the idiot suckers for the celebrity appeal of populist demagogues to the polls is the "logical" solution for political parties being hijacked by populist demagogues. — Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) June 14, 2020

Leftist loon: #DefundThePolice #AbolishThePolice Same leftist loon: Pass more laws once we have no one to enforce them. — Jeff McIrish (Troll, Bot and Russian Asset) (@JeffMcIrish) June 14, 2020

Yuuuup.

Facing punishment if we don't vote is antithetical to our Republic. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) June 14, 2020

American citizens have the right NOT to vote along with the right to vote, you know. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) June 14, 2020

But Truuuuuuump.

Very Sadaam Hussein of you ron. — Oakland Raiders (@liberalsRracist) June 14, 2020

Ouch.

Sort of like a poll tax? — CoachRoh 🇺🇸 (@roachman61) June 14, 2020

Abstaining is itself a vote, thus you’re advocating infringement on the rights of those who choose to do so. So, kind of a bad idea.. — Ben (@exis10tial) June 14, 2020

Kind of?