Poor Jerry Nadler.

JUST KIDDING, if anyone deserved this treatment it’s this angry little gnome who can’t figure out how to wear a pair of pants.

Or take a facemask off, apparently.

Watch:

This person has power over you. pic.twitter.com/I2smbAFtTq — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 9, 2020

*dead*

It really is.

Shhhh, Dave. You’re harshing my vibe. 😂 — Just June (@MissJitter) June 9, 2020

What is that he is wearing over his shoulders? Reminds me of a prayer scarf that I have seen(not that colorful) in church. — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) June 9, 2020

What worries me the most is… that he doesn't even smile at how absurd it is. It can happen to anyone with glasses. How about some humour? — Julia Maddalo (@julia_maddalo) June 9, 2020

And he got out of breathe too. LOL — SisterChurchLady (@KarenMi82300212) June 9, 2020

Hey, it’s hard work taking off a facemask.

Ahem.

***

Related:

THIS –> Matt’s Idea Shop’s latest creation mocking celebs when riots get too close to THEIR homes is hilariously BRILLIANT

‘NEVER bend the knee’: Candace Owens comes out SWINGING to defend Tucker Carlson against frothy Lefties calling him racist

‘She’s done it! She’s gotten DUMBER’! Alyssa Milano’s attempt to explain #DefundThePolice pisses BOTH the Right and Left off