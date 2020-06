Look at those brave, heroic, firefighters.

Is there anything more obnoxious than watching a bunch of journalists pat one another on the back for being glorified bloggers?

Maybe don’t answer that …

I started this week looking at the origins of this journalistic moment in Ferguson, which took me into a story about @WesleyLowery & @washingtonpost , which led me right back to James Bennet & @nytimes. Here it is: https://t.co/eFu7NNBZHB — Ben Smith (@benyt) June 7, 2020

Yawn.

What a bunch of heroes you think you are. — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 8, 2020

But they don’t want to be the story — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 8, 2020

HA HA HA HA

RedSteeze was about as impressed with this as we are:

Cool. Wesley Lowery gained journo celeb status for being detained at a McDonalds. It made his career. He attended film premieres and hung out with celebrities. Meanwhile Ferguson residents had their stores burned to ground and you guys all moved on. Maybe you’re the problem also https://t.co/B4W4kQTNYP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2020

But … their truth! They’re reporting their truth because it’s so REAL.

Something.

Ok, it’s stupid.

I wish I could double ❤️That.

Btw, sorry Hollywood…,” hands up, don’t shoot “ NEVER f’in happened, a holes. — Scott (@CCGrillMaster) June 8, 2020

What percent of Americans know “Hands up, don’t shoot” was a lie? — Jeff (@Coach_JIB) June 8, 2020

Seriously, thank you. This is the best media outing I’ve seen in years. Don’t stop. — ӏfo×🇺🇸✭ (@lfoxy23) June 8, 2020

The cop who was attacked in Ferguson,by all accounts a good cop, lost his job. He lost probably his career because a thug tried to kill him and the Obama Administration created a circus out of nothing. The store clerk wasn’t the only one who lost — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) June 8, 2020

Fair point BUT we’ve at least heard part of his story.

Not to mention the uptick in violent crime that ravaged Ferguson once the race grifters moved on. — Buckeyes5 (@Buckeyes51) June 8, 2020

So much that. ^

***

