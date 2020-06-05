Pretty sure if Rick Wilson is on your team you have NO PLACE lecturing others about decency.

Especially some lame-a*s ‘Army of the Decent.’ It’s like they put a ‘kick me’ sign on their backs and wandered out into social media.

Retweet if you're a soldier in the Army of the Decent. Let's show them how strong we are. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 4, 2020

Huh.

You know, Rick Wilson is not the first person we think of when we hear the word, ‘decent’.

I bow to the master. https://t.co/bKWj2gBRbw — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2020

Huh, it’s been deleted.

Welp, since we’re givers here at Twitchy, here ya’ go:

We have NO IDEA what this was in reference to or the context but it’s pretty typical of Rick’s timeline. And that’s fine if he wants to be a miserable troll pretending he’s somehow righteous for being pretty unbearable on Twitter in general but considering his connection to The Lincoln Project?

Seems pretty hypocritical for them to pretend they have the market cornered on decency.

Just sayin’.

Is this a Harry Potter reference? — neontaster (@neontaster) June 4, 2020

Ooooh, is it?

Army of the derp. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) June 4, 2020

You know, if you guys had fought the Left all these years as hard as you've fought Trump, he wouldn't be president. — Captain Oblivious Stranger (@lone_rides) June 4, 2020

Right? Imagine if they fought this hard against the Left. Then again, those sweet donations would dry up if they did so …

"Army of the decent" Dumb enough to believe a bunch of grifters like us. — Keith🙄🙄🙄Burton (@bbeekk321) June 4, 2020

The army of the decent is backing the party of “riot til til you puke” and “it’s ok to kill grandma for a protest.” — Deplorable Dave (@jeffersonianguy) June 4, 2020

Retweet this if you're just a grifter group hoping to soak up some sweet liberal donations while Trump is in the WH. — Joey Jo-Jo (@joey_jj_jr) June 4, 2020

There there.

We snorted.

We couldn’t help ourselves.

