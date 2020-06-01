Oliver Darcy thinks the sheer dishonesty by so many people who operate in bad faith to score cheap retweets on Twitter is both breathtaking and disconcerting.

It’s like he forgot he works for CNN for a minute …

The amount of sheer dishonesty by so many on this site who operate in bad faith to score cheap retweets is both breathtaking and disconcerting. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 31, 2020

We’re starting to think Oliver is starting to give Brian Stelter a run for his Hall Monitor money.

And c’mon, he had to know this would NOT go well for him, like at all.

Scolding and wagging his finger at Twitter.

Dude.

That's OK, Oliver. The first step is admitting you have a problem. https://t.co/rMdAlZfyKZ — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) June 1, 2020

Heh.

Have you looked in the mirror lately?? — Señia (@ayasgirl) May 31, 2020

We’re guessing no.

I know right? pic.twitter.com/L5uSpIToAm — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 31, 2020

Good times.

I agree. They should ban your acct ASAP — takeshi kovacs (@takeshi24646888) May 31, 2020

What they said.

Projection alert! — SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) May 31, 2020

Just a little.

Are you looking in the mirror? — Steph (@steph93065) June 1, 2020

Oliver, I've read your stuff for a long time. You are undoubtedly near the top of such a list. Might be time for a bit if self-reflection. — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) May 31, 2020

Self-reflection.

Good idea.

You being a prime example. — Terry (@IrishTea1) June 1, 2020

But enough about you… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 1, 2020

But enough about CNN. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) May 31, 2020

Finally someone calling out the mainstream media. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) June 1, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

***

