Ben Rhodes just can’t seem to get out of his own way. You’d think by now he’d have figured out all of his bellyachings and crying about the world without Obama as president don’t do him any favors but nope. Guess it’s hard to accept reality when your specialty is ‘creative writing.’

Take for example this tweet trying to shame Americans into wearing masks because South Korea does.

Dude.

No.

Oof.

Good one.

Trending

Clueless jackwagon.

That works.

Derp, Ben.

Sorry, don’t think we can do that.

Yeah, we’re mean that way.

But masks!

Lockdowns!

ELEVENTY!

***

Related:

What’s he HIDING?! Catherine Herridge shares BRUTAL letter Richard Grenell sent Sen. Mark Warner who tried to STOP declassifying of #FLYNN docs

Taking NO prisoners! Richard Grenell continues to lay WASTE to whiny blue checks all over Twitter who just can’t DEAL with the truth

They KNEW he was innocent! John Huber’s thread on what the Deep State tried to do to George Papadopoulos is a DOOZY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesCOVIDmasksSouth KoreaTrump