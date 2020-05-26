Ben Rhodes just can’t seem to get out of his own way. You’d think by now he’d have figured out all of his bellyachings and crying about the world without Obama as president don’t do him any favors but nope. Guess it’s hard to accept reality when your specialty is ‘creative writing.’
Take for example this tweet trying to shame Americans into wearing masks because South Korea does.
Guess what they don’t do in South Korea? Make fun of people for wearing masks in a pandemic. They’ve had 300 deaths.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 26, 2020