Larry Elder went OFF on Twitter and Jack for restricting a user for daring to even MENTION his upcoming movie, ‘Uncle Tom.’ Full disclosure, I was leery of using the title of the film in the headline for this piece because Twitter could very well restrict anyone who shares or tweets the article.

Yeah, they suck, but you guys knew that.

Trending

Welcome to Twitter, Larry, where everything is pretty much stupid all of the time.

Almost as ridiculous as users only ‘allowing’ certain people to respond to them which pretty much takes the entire premise of Twitter apart.

Stupid stupid stupid.

Depends on who tweets it, yup.

As we said, stupid.

