Larry Elder went OFF on Twitter and Jack for restricting a user for daring to even MENTION his upcoming movie, ‘Uncle Tom.’ Full disclosure, I was leery of using the title of the film in the headline for this piece because Twitter could very well restrict anyone who shares or tweets the article.

Yeah, they suck, but you guys knew that.

Dear @Twitter & @Jack, WTH?!? Ever heard of context? My film, out June 19th, is called "Uncle Tom." (https://t.co/zdMqnuyz1K) THIS MAN'S ACCOUNT HAS BEEN RESTRICTED FOR POSTING "HATEFUL CONTENT." THIS IS THE "HATEFUL" POST: "@larryelder looking forward to Uncle Tom." pic.twitter.com/4JU7m95knn — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 21, 2020