In case you were wondering, yes, yes everything IS getting dumber.

Maybe it’s the lockdown, maybe it’s the constant fighting … maybe we’ve always been this annoying but didn’t realize it until we could see it firsthand in social media. Especially on Twitter. Knowing the parts of the uterus does not mean that one can or cannot be against abortion. People who push for more gun control, however, DO need to know what the laws on the books already say, otherwise they’re just making fools of themselves.

Case in point:

oh, i don’t know enough about guns to demand regulation? label this diagram for me, i’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/NqEUGXKKXg — Emily (@FeminemiIy) May 20, 2020

Well, she showed US.

Or not.

She can demand all she wants but her demands would be much more effective if she knew what the Hell she was demanding in the first place.

Imagine thinking comparing guns to reproductive organs is a good argument hahahhahah https://t.co/5Pyzf9szH6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 21, 2020

If you don’t know an ovary from a fallopian tube you can’t have an opinion on abortion.

Or something.

Not sure what the female reproductive system has to do with guns but… ok https://t.co/cXxNymlgWj — Sierra Marlee (@Sierra_Marlee) May 21, 2020

Not a damn thing.

oh, i don't know enough about class 8 vehicles to demand more cashmere yarns? Label this tractor and then tell me what a pogo stick is for on this? I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/gSroB1knQA — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 21, 2020

Identify this document for me, I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/LwtFqZe6Tj — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 21, 2020

Ooh! Ooh! We know!

Why are you being TRANSPHOBIC? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) May 21, 2020

Yeah!

Wait, what?

1. Vagina

2. Cervix

3. Myometrium

4. Uterus

5. Fallopian Tubes

6. Frimbriae

7. Ovaries

8. Endometrium Your turn: pic.twitter.com/0TBQDh9mjB — The World's Foremost Authority (@ThatRayShow) May 21, 2020

I didn’t have to remove my vagina from my body when I traveled into Illinois, but I had to remove my gun, unload, and put it in my trunk. My gun protects me from those who may want to harm my vagina. Just saying. — Sarah Dont Tread On Me Roma🇺🇸 (@ToothpasteWords) May 21, 2020

So when was the last time you heard about someone being asked to leave a Starbucks because they had a vagina? And how many "vagina free zones" are there? — Larkyfarken™ Noir (@TheLarkyfarken) May 21, 2020

Abortion restrictions don't regulate a woman's body, because an unborn child is not part of a woman's body. Thank you for coming to my Biology 101 TED Talk — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) May 21, 2020

Oh cool it's two completely non related subjects. — 😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫 (@Autumn__Fox) May 21, 2020

what relates them is the hypocrisy — Emily (@FeminemiIy) May 21, 2020

Nope.

1. patio

2. foyer

3. drywall

4. living room

5. hall (obv)

6. reserved space for a renovation/extension

7. kitchen

8. insulation — poppindayquil (@lemme_get_a_uh) May 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It appears to be some kind of goat? — Steemit Cryptogee (@steemcryptogee) May 21, 2020

*snort*

FYI, this is her pinned tweet:

bunnies have lots of sex and we still think they’re cute and pure. let’s treat women the same way — Emily (@FeminemiIy) May 27, 2019

Not even in the same ballpark BUT whatever makes her feel edgy and empowered or something.

***

Related:

Would’ve gotten away with it too if not for that meddling capitalism! AOC REALLY cranky COVID didn’t completely wipe out economy

CRINGE-TASTIC: Eric Swalwell tries ‘Karensplaining’ his GROSS anti-Trump ad to Kristy Swanson in back-and-forth, fails spectacularly

Sit DOWN: Undercover Huber uses Steele dossier to shut Rachel Maddow DOWN for trying to keep RUSSIA conspiracy alive