Ever since California tried to destroy Elon Musk and his business we have seen more and more ‘freedom’ worthy tweets and messages coming through his Twitter account. From the tweet on being red-pilled to this one about cancel culture, Elon has figured it out.

Hey, thanks, CA for adding a seriously powerful man to the red-pill movement. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Cancel Cancel Culture! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2020

We like this new Elon.

And ‘Cancel Culture’ sucks. So much.

More fun, less shun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2020

HE GETS IT! HE REALLY GETS IT!

Elon knows whats up. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 19, 2020

Love the new you, Elon! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 19, 2020

Let’s chat… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 19, 2020

pic.twitter.com/w4aTKFJ57r — Austin Open The Economy Petersen (@AP4Liberty) May 19, 2020

@elonmusk we’re having a huge “Open California” celebration in Sacramento this Friday. We’d love to have you there! pic.twitter.com/z03npc1Vvl — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) May 19, 2020

USA!

USA!

USA!

Elon is enlightened — SouthFloridaRedCorolla (@EmigdioAlvarez) May 19, 2020

💕 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2020

Not sure we’d go THAT far, but it’s pretty damn good.

