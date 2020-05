What’s important now is that She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — as well as shows like Steven Universe and Craig of the Creek — can take these same LGBTQ stories and put them out in the open, showing kids that being queer is an option.

Mey Rude is a journalist and a consultant for writing transgender characters in entertainment. She worked with Stevenson, in fact, on the coming-out story of a trans character in the comic series Lumberjanes.

“It’s like ‘Oh, I can be this,’ ” Rude says. “I didn’t know before that I could act this way — that I could love this way, that I could dress this way — and have a loving family and friends. Shows like She-Ra show you that you can be.”