Unemployment is a Democrat’s best friend.

And don’t let them tell you any differently or pretend otherwise. A Democrat is never happier than when Americans are suffering because then and only then can they swoop in and save the day with huge government programs and overreaching bureaucracy.

The fact they are giddy over the high unemployment rate and calling this #TrumpsDepression KNOWING he had no choice but to close down the country and ultimately the economy tells us everything we need to know.

Hale Razor summed it up perfectly.

What he said.

Trending

It’s about the election in November.

That’s it.

But you know, we have to keep everything shut down to protect the children.

Wait.

The vulnerable.

What was it again?

Weren’t we just trying to flatten the curve?

It’s all so long ago.

Sad.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TrumpDepression2020 electionCOVIDHale RazorTrump