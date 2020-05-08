Unemployment is a Democrat’s best friend.

And don’t let them tell you any differently or pretend otherwise. A Democrat is never happier than when Americans are suffering because then and only then can they swoop in and save the day with huge government programs and overreaching bureaucracy.

The fact they are giddy over the high unemployment rate and calling this #TrumpsDepression KNOWING he had no choice but to close down the country and ultimately the economy tells us everything we need to know.