Look at CNBC, pretending the Chinese people actually had a choice about whether or not they gave their government’s COVID response a high score. It’s like CNBC totally forgot it’s freakin’ CHINA we’re talking about here.

China gets top score as citizens rank their governments' response to the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/iwgMbWyXkM

From CNBC:

China, where the virus is thought to have originated, ranked highest in the citizens’ survey, with a score of 85 out of 100. The world’s second-largest economy was followed by Vietnam (77), the United Arab Emirates (59) and India (59), in a list that saw Asian countries take the top spots.

China.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And you should see the results from the last Chinese election! Absolute landslide. https://t.co/HHxMRIx0SD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 7, 2020

Absolute.

you didn’t think that boarding them up, lying about the virus and not reporting all their deaths wasn’t a too notch response ?? “Citizens” always support the CCP. — Stephanie (@gritshappen) May 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/QkRqyIELM8 — Adeptus Archer the Needlessly Defiant (@ArcherMint) May 7, 2020

Kissing the human rights abusing, corrupt, and murderous Chinese Communist Party's ass in the name of Freedom Of The Press — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) May 7, 2020

If someone told me that, in 2020, the American press would gladly parrot a communist regime's propaganda… — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 7, 2020

Delete this tweet and this article. Please. — A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) May 7, 2020

What TF is wrong with you? It's wasn't a response so much as it was a masacare. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 7, 2020

What TF is wrong with them?

How long ya’ got?