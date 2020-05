Transparency our FOOT.

We suppose this will be enough for those on the Left and in the media (same difference) who are just BEGGING for any reason besides ‘orange man bad’ to defend Biden against Tara Reade’s allegations. Yup, they’ll ignore that Biden’s lawyers had to know they couldn’t access those Senate docs before they made a big deal about asking for them for ‘transparency’ all while refusing to release his records at the University of Delaware.

What a bunch of jacka*ses: