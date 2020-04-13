Sounds like Trump has announced the officials on his Council to Re-open America, which is a good thing. Per his pressers, they will work alongside the COVID taskforce to come up with the best and safest way to get America back to work.

Back to life.

We’re guessing Alyssa missed a presser or two because she seems awfully upset there is no doctor on this economic council, even though it’s focused on the economy.

Repeat after us, E-CO-NO-MY.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it:

Psst. Alyssa … why would there be a doctor on a council to re-open the economy?

*sigh*

What she said.

Wizard.

We like that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And let’s be honest, their focus is on health and the virus, not the economy.

See?

HA!

But you know, anything to scream and complain about when it comes to Trump.

Oof.

Ok, ’nuff said.

***

