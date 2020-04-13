Sounds like Trump has announced the officials on his Council to Re-open America, which is a good thing. Per his pressers, they will work alongside the COVID taskforce to come up with the best and safest way to get America back to work.

Back to life.

We’re guessing Alyssa missed a presser or two because she seems awfully upset there is no doctor on this economic council, even though it’s focused on the economy.

Repeat after us, E-CO-NO-MY.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it:

WHERE ARE THE PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS? Where are the doctors? Where are the scientists? WHERE?! https://t.co/QFe4HNKZZ9 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

Psst. Alyssa … why would there be a doctor on a council to re-open the economy?

*sigh*

Dear Alyssa, These groups are working in tandem. The people you have here can help business and industry how to best incorporate CDC guidance on how to keep employees safe while returning to work. Calm down. https://t.co/MhBCzsy3KD — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) April 13, 2020

What she said.

This is an economic task force. — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 13, 2020

They are on the medical task force, you wizard.

This is an economic concern, ergo populated by people with economic interests and backgrounds. https://t.co/3f00MlFb8Z — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 13, 2020

Wizard.

We like that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Check your back pocket Karen. — Socially Distant 🦠 ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) April 13, 2020

The doctors and the experts were saying that the Virus is not contagious.

Then they said that it's contagious but there's no chance of a Pandemia.

Then they said that the masks are not important. — rialitakias (@rialitakias) April 13, 2020

And let’s be honest, their focus is on health and the virus, not the economy.

This is for the ECONOMY. Stop. There is a separate team of medical professionals. — MycoNationalist 🇺🇸 (@Bobby85524301) April 13, 2020

See?

"Ma'am, this is an economic task force…" — Joshua Richards (@joshuaprichards) April 13, 2020

HA!

Medical Team-Reopen team. If he waited to form this you would be yelling at him he took to long. Now stop. — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) April 13, 2020

They are on tv literally every day. Take a chill. — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) April 13, 2020

This is an economic council, not a health council Alyssa. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 13, 2020

But you know, anything to scream and complain about when it comes to Trump.

Easy, Sitcom Sam. Considering your new role as @JoeBiden's rape apologist, you're prolly pretty busy already. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) April 13, 2020

Oof.

Ok, ’nuff said.

***

