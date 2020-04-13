As Twitchy readers know, Conan O’Brien (or one of his lame-a*s writers) tweeted something really stupid about Jesus and Trump on Easter Sunday of all days. It’s not even really funny … that’s the most offensive and annoying thing about it, really.

Take a look if you missed it earlier:

Trump says Jesus could have avoided crucifixion by taking hydroxychloroquine. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2020

Just mean, right?

James Woods’ response is spot-on:

I remember when comedians in Paris mocked the Muslim faith. Thank God we Catholics just turn the other cheek. https://t.co/JGAMdsHkDi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 13, 2020

Guess James didn’t think Conan’s joke was funny either.

And lucky for Conan, Christians/Catholics do indeed turn the other cheek. Sure, we might point and laugh at Conan and not because he’s funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about people who believe in Jesus actually trying to hurt him.

The sad thing is that anti-Trumpers will pick this joke up and claim that Trump actually said it. — Pamela Version 2.020 ♜☄️ (@Timpanist) April 13, 2020

Let’s not give them any ideas.

He is a non funny idiot….. The end — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 13, 2020

If only Conan qualified as a comedian… — Red (@sposfanatic) April 13, 2020

I remember when comedians were funny, and didn't use their platform solely to attack Trump. — Tigersharke (@Tigersharke) April 13, 2020

He's just a sad little person looking for attention — Rick Theodore (@rick_theodore) April 13, 2020

Wow @ConanOBrien My Irish ☘️ Catholic just came out!! 🥊 That was low, even for you! — Anne Stewart Helton (@HappyJesusNurse) April 13, 2020

Maybe Conan just needs people to pray for him.

Or, maybe he’s just an as*hole.

A little bit of both?

Heh.

***

