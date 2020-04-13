WIRED actually gave credit to the right-wing for suspecting (knowing) that the World Health Organization (WHO) deliberately misled the world on how dangerous the Coronavirus really is. Granted, they also dragged and trashed them claiming it was a ‘stunt’ to pin the blame for the virus on the WHO …

A right-wing stunt to pin the blame for Covid-19 on the World Health Organization actually contains a useful notion. There is at least some reason to suspect that WHO knowingly and consequentially misled us. https://t.co/PwqwW4NG33

What the EFF, right?

From WIRED:

This is a familiar right-wing move: subject international institutions to scrutiny that, if all goes according to plan, can be used to justify cutting their funding. Then, as the script typically unfolds, global governance fans like me spring to the defense of these institutions. In this case, though, I’m partly in sync with the right-wing move. I don’t agree with Scott that we should do the investigation ASAP (since at the moment both we and the World Health Organization are kind of, um, busy). And I’m not in favor of cutting WHO funding. I’m also not nearly as sure as Scott that WHO is guilty as charged. But the organization could have performed better in the early stages of the contagion, and there’s at least some reason to suspect that people at WHO knowingly and consequentially misled us.

The right is INSANE … but they were right this time.

We’re insane because we’re USUALLY right and get attacked and ridiculed for it until after the fact, but we digress.

So then it’s not a stunt? — Jesse ⛪️ ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ShenanigansMom) April 13, 2020

Republicans pounce on being right. https://t.co/h4cSkU4U8b — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 13, 2020

It’s like they gave the right credit but couldn’t do it without insulting the group.

Pathetic.

Is Wired owned by China? — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 13, 2020

"Right wing stunt?" You still wonder why nobody trusts you? — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 12, 2020

So, it’s true, but it’s still a “right wing stunt?” Where do people get this crazy idea of media bias? — Randy Adams (@randalladams) April 13, 2020

"Right wing stunt" = people actually recognizing we were lied to by WHO — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) April 13, 2020

How is it a "stunt" when it is the truth? — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) April 13, 2020

Just about sums it up.

Yup.

***

