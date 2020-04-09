We cover a lot of horrible, terrible, angry, annoying, ignorant, crazy, and all-out stupid. Hey, it goes with the territory and thankfully there is a lot of horrible, terrible, angry, annoying, ignorant, crazy and all-out stupid out there for us to cover (job security!), however, when we come across something that is pretty darn wonderful and exceptional it’s like a breath of fresh air.

So we try and share it with you, dear reader.

Like this short thread from Mr. T.

Yup, the one and only, Mr. T.

This is great:

Thank you.

Truly.

God Bless you.

God keep you.

May God protect you.

We so love this.

We so needed this.

Amen and amen.

Ain’t that the truth?

Editor’s note: Getting to use ‘Pity the Foo’ in a headline … bucket list!

***

