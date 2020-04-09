We cover a lot of horrible, terrible, angry, annoying, ignorant, crazy, and all-out stupid. Hey, it goes with the territory and thankfully there is a lot of horrible, terrible, angry, annoying, ignorant, crazy and all-out stupid out there for us to cover (job security!), however, when we come across something that is pretty darn wonderful and exceptional it’s like a breath of fresh air.

So we try and share it with you, dear reader.

Like this short thread from Mr. T.

Yup, the one and only, Mr. T.

This is great:

To All the Great Doctors and Nurses fighting coronavirus around the world, This is my prayer from God to you. First, Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for your unwavering sacrifice & Thank you for your Tireless Dedication… — Mr. T (@MrT) April 9, 2020

Thank you.

Truly.

GOD Bless you, GOD keep you, & may GOD Protect you from all sickness, disease, hurt, harm & danger. Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, our Doctors and Nurses and First Responders need a miracle and we know that you’re a miracle working GOD. We know that only you can make… — Mr. T (@MrT) April 9, 2020

God Bless you.

God keep you.

May God protect you.

We so love this.

We so needed this.

away out of No way. And LORD, we know that all things are possible if we only believe & we Believe in you. LORD you said, “whosoever call upon your name shall be saved.” LORD, we are calling on you to save us,“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus” Our doctors, nurses, and first responders don’t.. — Mr. T (@MrT) April 9, 2020

Amen and amen.

🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍 — raymond amandine (@AmandineRaymond) April 9, 2020

Thank you! Every shift is new stress but we'll get through it together. One day at time is my new mantra. — Wendy Bishop (@RNWendyB) April 9, 2020

They're the real A-team — markwalsh (@madmiyagi) April 9, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

Editor’s note: Getting to use ‘Pity the Foo’ in a headline … bucket list!

***

Related:

‘GRRL BYE!’ AOC defends her crap agenda, claims it’s not radical or dangerous and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta clap-back

‘WHAT’S GOING ON’?! Alex Berenson’s thread on COVID model and the ‘magic of social distancing’ an infuriating must-read

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden