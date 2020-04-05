Laurence Tribe might want to put the conspiracy juice heâ€™s clearly been drinking down for a bit because this is some insane stuff he tweeted:

What if we were to learn that Trump suppressed scary information re COVID-19 (and the needed federal response) in January to postpone the economic turndown until it could no longer endanger his Senate acquittal? Retweet if you wouldnâ€™t be surprised by his making that tradeoff. â€” Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 5, 2020

What if monkeys flew out of your butt, Larry?

What if you ramped up the worries of your followers with needless baloney during a pandemic? â€” justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) April 5, 2020

It really does feel like they want everyone to feel even more hopeless and afraid. Wonder why theyâ€™d do that?

Delete your account. â€” Lisa B. (@politeracy) April 5, 2020

But then who would we make fun of?

Pull it together Larry. Nobody is buying this. â€” ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) April 5, 2020

Even the crazies on the fringe left are sort of scratching their heads at this one.

Fair point.

Alex would be so proud!

What if you're just pulling things out of your ass? â€” Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 5, 2020

Not a great visual, man.

What scary information do you think heâ€™s suppressed? Whatâ€™s scarier than people are going to die from this disease? You are just making stuff up â€” Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) April 5, 2020

What if unicorns farted fairy glitter out their ass retweet if you wouldnâ€™t be surprised.ðŸŒˆðŸ¦„ ðŸ™„ â€” catie lord (@tudsgrl) April 5, 2020

Unicorns do fart fairy glitter, duh.

And garbage like this is why you have lost almost all your credibility. â€” Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 5, 2020

Good to see you still have access to tinfoil to keep your supply of hats stocked. â€” Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 5, 2020

Play stupid games, get stupid consequences. Put on a hoax impeachment, don't be surprised if it hurts you in other ways. â€” Wes Ganobâ€¦â„¢ ðŸ‘¼ (@ganobleberries) April 5, 2020

You used to be a law professor â€” Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 5, 2020

Sad, ainâ€™t it?

The hell is wrong with you? â€” Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 5, 2020

How long yaâ€™ got?

Just say no to those drugs. â€” markalanlewis (@markalanlewis) April 5, 2020

Oh FFS pic.twitter.com/kXT9EE9hkv â€” Angrysumo sitting at home (@seantlittle1) April 5, 2020

That just about sums it up, yup.

***

Related:

â€˜Considerable evidence COVID infections have peaked in U.S.â€™ Brit Humes shares must-read thread on CDC COVID-19 death count

HELLO backfire! Alyssa Milanoâ€™s scary letter to Trump claiming â€˜Nov is comingâ€™ gives EVERYONE something to point and laugh at

Jason Bealeâ€™s play-by-play of Don Lemon accidentally making Trump look BRILLIANT for shutting down research program is PRICELESS