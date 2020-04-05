Laurence Tribe might want to put the conspiracy juice heâ€™s clearly been drinking down for a bit because this is some insane stuff he tweeted:
What if we were to learn that Trump suppressed scary information re COVID-19 (and the needed federal response) in January to postpone the economic turndown until it could no longer endanger his Senate acquittal? Retweet if you wouldnâ€™t be surprised by his making that tradeoff.
â€” Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 5, 2020
What if monkeys flew out of your butt, Larry?
What if you ramped up the worries of your followers with needless baloney during a pandemic?
â€” justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) April 5, 2020
It really does feel like they want everyone to feel even more hopeless and afraid. Wonder why theyâ€™d do that?
Delete your account.
â€” Lisa B. (@politeracy) April 5, 2020
But then who would we make fun of?
Pull it together Larry. Nobody is buying this.
â€” ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) April 5, 2020
Even the crazies on the fringe left are sort of scratching their heads at this one.
Fair point.
â€” mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 5, 2020
Alex would be so proud!
What if you're just pulling things out of your ass?
â€” Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 5, 2020
Not a great visual, man.
What scary information do you think heâ€™s suppressed? Whatâ€™s scarier than people are going to die from this disease? You are just making stuff up
â€” Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) April 5, 2020
What if unicorns farted fairy glitter out their ass retweet if you wouldnâ€™t be surprised.ðŸŒˆðŸ¦„ ðŸ™„
â€” catie lord (@tudsgrl) April 5, 2020
Unicorns do fart fairy glitter, duh.
And garbage like this is why you have lost almost all your credibility.
â€” Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 5, 2020
Good to see you still have access to tinfoil to keep your supply of hats stocked.
â€” Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 5, 2020
Play stupid games, get stupid consequences.
Put on a hoax impeachment, don't be surprised if it hurts you in other ways.
â€” Wes Ganobâ€¦â„¢ ðŸ‘¼ (@ganobleberries) April 5, 2020
You used to be a law professor
â€” Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 5, 2020
Sad, ainâ€™t it?
The hell is wrong with you?
â€” Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 5, 2020
How long yaâ€™ got?
Just say no to those drugs.
â€” markalanlewis (@markalanlewis) April 5, 2020
Oh FFS pic.twitter.com/kXT9EE9hkv
â€” Angrysumo sitting at home (@seantlittle1) April 5, 2020
That just about sums it up, yup.
***
Related:
â€˜Considerable evidence COVID infections have peaked in U.S.â€™ Brit Humes shares must-read thread on CDC COVID-19 death count
HELLO backfire! Alyssa Milanoâ€™s scary letter to Trump claiming â€˜Nov is comingâ€™ gives EVERYONE something to point and laugh at
Jason Bealeâ€™s play-by-play of Don Lemon accidentally making Trump look BRILLIANT for shutting down research program is PRICELESS