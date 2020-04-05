Youâ€™d think by now Ben Rhodes would have figured out his constant b*tching and moaning about Trump on Twitter isnâ€™t doing himself any favors but NOPE.

Itâ€™s like he doesnâ€™t realize he worked for Barack Obama â€¦

Or heâ€™s really just that blind.

Or thinks Americans are.

Maybe a little bit of all three.

Look at this nonsense:

We could be producing ventilators instead of boasting about wasting a trillion dollars modernizing our nuclear weapons https://t.co/iyJvAaiIM5 â€” Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 5, 2020

Ben. Sit down. All day.

Seriously, his lack of self-awareness is impressive and not in a good way.

How many ventilators could we have bought with the $4 billion in cash that you guys gave to one of the most evil regimes on the planet? https://t.co/9pNdPxocJ3 â€” Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 5, 2020

Yeah, about that.

Thanks to your administration China was able to dump hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal â€¦gifts to colleges like Harvard that then did this.https://t.co/jXiqsz0uWp â€” Drew (@drewgrey) April 5, 2020

Gosh, thanks Obama.

The country that gave us the #WuhanVirus has been modernizing itâ€™s nuclear and space weapons genius. â€” Lawrence Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) April 5, 2020

But Orange man bad.

Something or other.

The Obama Administration left the national stockpile of PPE and masks almost completely empty. This is on you. â€” Allen (@AllenPneuma19) April 5, 2020

Thereâ€™s that, too.

Why do assume weâ€™re not making vents. That would be a crazy assumption â€” Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 5, 2020

Crazy people make crazy assumptions?

Thatâ€™s all we got.

Too bad your old boss didn't think of that â€” Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) April 5, 2020

Iâ€™m, it was your former boss who began the upgrades.https://t.co/kOiuRhqCuK â€” Andrew Hale (@155ash) April 5, 2020

OOPS.

Bro. Just sit this out. This isnâ€™t a conversation for legacy adds â€” Smittieâ„¢ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) April 5, 2020

Gee Benny boy, perhaps had you and your administration replenished our stockpile you depleted instead of sending pallets of cash to the Mullahs, we wouldnâ€™t be in a PPE and respirator crisis right now. https://t.co/UijYyJX8tD â€” The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 5, 2020

I would call you a rat but that would be an insult to the rodent community. â€” BradB71 (@B71Brad) April 5, 2020

Wonâ€™t someone please think about the rodent community?

The lack of self-awareness with this clown is humorous. â€” Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) April 5, 2020

Truly.

Haha! You crack me up! â€” Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) April 5, 2020

We got a laugh out of this one too.

Hey, thanks Ben!

***

