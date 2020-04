You’d think by now Ben Rhodes would have figured out his constant b*tching and moaning about Trump on Twitter isn’t doing himself any favors but NOPE.

It’s like he doesn’t realize he worked for Barack Obama …

Or he’s really just that blind.

Or thinks Americans are.

Maybe a little bit of all three.

Look at this nonsense:

We could be producing ventilators instead of boasting about wasting a trillion dollars modernizing our nuclear weapons https://t.co/iyJvAaiIM5 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 5, 2020

Ben. Sit down. All day.

Seriously, his lack of self-awareness is impressive and not in a good way.

How many ventilators could we have bought with the $4 billion in cash that you guys gave to one of the most evil regimes on the planet? https://t.co/9pNdPxocJ3 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 5, 2020

Yeah, about that.

Thanks to your administration China was able to dump hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal …gifts to colleges like Harvard that then did this.https://t.co/jXiqsz0uWp — Drew (@drewgrey) April 5, 2020

Gosh, thanks Obama.

The country that gave us the #WuhanVirus has been modernizing it’s nuclear and space weapons genius. — Lawrence Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) April 5, 2020

But Orange man bad.

Something or other.

The Obama Administration left the national stockpile of PPE and masks almost completely empty. This is on you. — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) April 5, 2020

There’s that, too.

Why do assume we’re not making vents. That would be a crazy assumption — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 5, 2020

Crazy people make crazy assumptions?

That’s all we got.

Too bad your old boss didn't think of that — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) April 5, 2020

I’m, it was your former boss who began the upgrades.https://t.co/kOiuRhqCuK — Andrew Hale (@155ash) April 5, 2020

OOPS.

Bro. Just sit this out. This isn’t a conversation for legacy adds — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) April 5, 2020

Gee Benny boy, perhaps had you and your administration replenished our stockpile you depleted instead of sending pallets of cash to the Mullahs, we wouldn’t be in a PPE and respirator crisis right now. https://t.co/UijYyJX8tD — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 5, 2020

I would call you a rat but that would be an insult to the rodent community. — BradB71 (@B71Brad) April 5, 2020

Won’t someone please think about the rodent community?

The lack of self-awareness with this clown is humorous. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) April 5, 2020

Truly.

Haha! You crack me up! — Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) April 5, 2020

We got a laugh out of this one too.

Hey, thanks Ben!

***

