Hey, folks at The Bulwark? If you sound even a little bit like the Chinese Community Party you MIGHT want to take a breather. You know, get outside, remind yourselves of which country you actually live in and that communism is still REALLY bad even though you hate Trump

Not to tell you your business … but yeah.

Take a look at this little nugget.

Today’s tweet from the spokesperson of the Chinese Communist Party is basically identical to yesterday’s article from @BulwarkOnline. pic.twitter.com/iC659Yj3JP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 31, 2020

Don’t blame China.

IT’S THAT ORANGE BAST*RD’S FAULT!

Welp, there it is.

Once @ComfortablySmug hands down the tribunal sentences for journos I sure hope the folks at The Bulwark are on the first boat to Gitmo. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 31, 2020

Of course, Drew. Don't you know how norms and conservative values work? They generally align with the CCP. /sarc — Joey Jo-Jo (@joey_jj_jr) March 31, 2020

Totally.

There is this whole chapter in the ‘Conservative Values for Dummies’ book about how we should all buy into any and all Chinese Communist propaganda as long as it makes Trump look bad.

Duh.

Conserving communism — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) March 31, 2020

The Bulwark is always conserving communism … wait, conservativism.

Yeah, that’s it.

I don’t think China understands how well we hold grudges. We’re still pissed about Tiananmen Square and they did that to their own people in their own country We’re bringing the pain to China once we get thru this. — Bobby (@Bobby11259274) March 31, 2020

Just sayin’.

***

