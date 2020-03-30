Wait a tic’.

Is Balaji S. Srinivasan suggesting citizen journalists are as good as if not superior to traditional journalists?! That as we move forward especially with reporting on things like the Coronavirus we should look to our citizens as much as if not more so than the traditional media?

We agree.

Rather than having one corporate journalist paid $100,000 per year, we want 100 citizen journalists earning $1000 per year for sharing their expertise. Twitter was v1 and Substack is v2 of this. We’re moving towards individual citizen journalists, away from media corporations. — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) March 30, 2020

Especially when you see stunts like the one CBS News pulled with showing footage from an Italian hospital while talking about the outbreak in NYC.

Guess Vlad Savov, a traditional journalist, didn’t much care for Balaji’s idea:

Having access to a keyboard and the internet makes you a citizen journalist Just like having access to eggs and a pan makes you a citizen chef 🙃 https://t.co/zB6EhbiBtp — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) March 30, 2020

And this is why we hate them.

Well, one of the reasons. Every day it’s like they come up with a new reason for us to make fun of, mock, distrust and even dislike them.

How DARE any citizen journo think they’re equal to a real journo! LOL

I've been both a blogger and a journalist, they're two very distinct classes of work. But it baffles me to see people that think journalism has problems — which it absolutely does — offering amateurism and doing it as a part-time side hustle as the solution. — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) March 30, 2020

You almost wonder if Vlad here held his pinky up while tweeting about the little people.

The bloggers.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’d trust a blogger over the traditional media any day.

The one form of equality a journalist will always resist is the idea that everyone is now equal to a journalist. https://t.co/I2Zs5NLEhn — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) March 30, 2020

Heh.

Equal? I find that blog posts by domain experts are usually better than articles on the same subject by professional journalists. — Paul Graham (@paulg) March 30, 2020

It’s true.

direct info from experts > journalists — Paul (@paul_btc) March 30, 2020

that metaphor is esp bad because one of the few things we really know about nutrition is that ppl do better eating homecooked meals than restaurant food — sympathetic opposition (@sympathetic_opp) March 30, 2020

Darn you citizen chefs!

World hierarchy according to journalists: Journalists

Everybody else — Joe Doherty (@Joemama198) March 30, 2020

Watch those approval numbers continue to go down and down and down.

Keep it up, media!

***

Related:

Chinese Propaganda 101 –> NYT’s Max Fisher spins and spins to praise China’s’ COVID-model’ while crapping on America

‘Should be ASHAMED’: Byron York uses Gov. Whitmer’s own WORDS on NBC to prove Trump wasn’t ‘punishing’ her or Michigan

‘Grocery store clerks risk more than you’: RedSteeze makes S.E. Cupp look even WORSE in debate over media playing the victim