We have seen an impressive amount of BS coming out of the People’s Republic of China around the Coronavirus. Remember when we could trust our corporate media to actually fact-check this sort of nonsense, especially coming out of Communist China?!

Guess we’ll just have to rely on folks like Jeryl Bier to keep pushing the experts and the media for answers.

Seriously, do they expect us to believe there has only been ONE new case of the Coronavirus in China for the last three days?! A country of 1.3 billion people?!