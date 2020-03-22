‘Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid. – Jones’

Typically at Twitchy we don’t personally blog because our main gig, our main priority, is and always has been to highlight what other people are saying predominately on Twitter. People we agree with, people we disagree with, people we think still struggle to tie their own shoes … it’s not usually about us. BUT considering what we’re going through as a country right now, I thought I would take a moment to write a little something because why not? Unprecedented times call for unprecedented babbling from a Twitchy editor.

Let me first say thank you for continuing to read us, for those clicks and taps that keep us going every day. Without all of you pointing and laughing with (or at us sometimes) we’d just be a group of mouthy people writing about things on Twitter. From the bottom of my cold, evil, conservative heart … thank you.

I will be honest with you, dear reader, I have never been quite this discombobulated before. Maybe after 9/11 but it was different, the country bonded and came together after that attack. We had never been more united but now it feels like the country has never been more divided. And I get it, we were pretty damn divided before any of this ever came to pass (heck, even I enjoy a good owning of the libs here and there) but you’d think with an enemy like the coronavirus we could put politics aside.

We can’t.

And I think at the end of the day that’s what makes me feel the most uneasy about all of this. We have a media that would rather report anything and everything it can to hurt Trump than report the facts. We have Americans literally cheering for the virus to destroy our country because they just hate the president that much. People are literally siding with Communist China because orange man bad and I can’t understand it.

THAT is what scares me

That is what hurts my heart.

But this blog wasn’t supposed to be all doom and gloom so …

What I can understand is simple. We are Americans and at the end of the day we get through the worst of the worst because that’s what we do. And I’d like to think that Twitter isn’t real life, and that Americans all across the country are helping one another, day in day out, doing what they can for their neighbors because again, it’s just what we do.

I know, like me, people are scared, people are sad, people are unsure BUT when it comes right down to it, we pull ourselves up by our bootstraps (sorry, AOC, we do) and we get back to living our lives because that’s just what WE DO.

Hang tight America, we still got this.

Because repeat after me … that’s just what we do.

Happy Sunday. -sj