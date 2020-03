Bots, bots everywhere, but not a drop to drink … yet. Sorry, that’s a play on a quote from ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ when he’s talking about the Fizzy Lifting Drinks. Ok, so maybe I’ve been ‘locked down’ a little too long with my DVR but it seemed to fit, especially when I’m writing about bots.

Troll accounts.

Socks.

Useless accounts set out on Twitter to annoy, exhaust, and even report people into suspension. As an account with a decent following on Twitter, I tend to see more bots than your average user … lucky me. I saw a bunch of them during the Impeachment nonsense, especially if I went after Adam Schiff for Brains at all.

Jim Treacher’s got it right:

I've blocked more bots in the last three days than in the previous 11 years since I joined Twitter. They're all Chinese (sorry so racist!), and they swarm anybody who dares to use one of the keywords they've been assigned to suppress. This is a full-on propaganda effort. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

It’s bad out there and this makes total sense. China definitely does not want to be responsible for what is happening with the virus they ‘unleashed’ so it only makes sense their little bots are out trying to shut down anyone willing to call it what it really is.

And we all know how ‘good’ China is when it comes to propaganda.

Are you sure it’s not just American journalists? — J Dubs (@the_narc_2000) March 19, 2020

HA HA HA

OK, that really shouldn’t be funny but it is. I have to laugh or I would never stop crying because our media would rather defend China than our own country because they hate Trump just that much.

I've experienced the same. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2020

I’ve noticed this on posts, there is whole army of them. — Sabrina Kroeger (@kroeger_sabrina) March 19, 2020

I have an infestation too.

I reply – using the opportunity to pass along a good .jpg or RT a tweet about how the ChiCom gov't tried to hide the initial outbreak or is selling (not donating) med equipment to other countries. Then I mute the account — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) March 19, 2020

I’ve never received this much bot activity before https://t.co/LPL2JhvtuL https://t.co/MMdVI2gajH — Scotty B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) March 19, 2020

Crazy out there, folks.

Stay frosty.