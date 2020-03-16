Bill de Blasio wants the federal government to take over the supply chain.

Right now.

That’s not scary or anything.

Bill realizes he would be giving control to Trump, the guy he hates a whole lot, right?

Watch:

Federalizing private industry.

Yikes.

We get that this is the Left’s agenda but holy cow.

Trending

Thanks but no thanks.

We need the media to stop panicking people but that’s not going to happen with the clicks, taps, and damage they’re doing to Trump.

Exactly.

Bill is using the virus to push his agenda, as are many Democrats who love big government.

Commie bast*rd.

That works.

Or throwing up.

Seriously.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasiofederal governmentSupply ChainTrump