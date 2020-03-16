Wait, WUT? Bill de Blasio wants federal government to take over the ‘supply chain’ right now and yeah NO (watch) Posted at 11:56 am on March 16, 2020 by Sam J. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Bill de Blasio wants the federal government to take over the supply chain.Right now. That’s not scary or anything.Bill realizes he would be giving control to Trump, the guy he hates a whole lot, right?Watch:NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "We need the federal government to take over the supply chain right now." pic.twitter.com/1z8jkciQCy— The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2020Federalizing private industry.Yikes.We get that this is the Left’s agenda but holy cow.I already have a guy who gets the contract.— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 16, 2020 Trending Bulwark contributor Molly Jong-Fast has just discovered federalism and she's not really sure what to do right now 'An undeniably true fact': @RedSteeze shreds WaPo reporter's spin on Trump, China and coronavirus Thanks but no thanks.No, no we don't. We need people to stop panic buying so the normal supply chain can catch up.— Natalie (@OKHomeopath) March 16, 2020We need the media to stop panicking people but that’s not going to happen with the clicks, taps, and damage they’re doing to Trump.Bill believes this independent of the virus.— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 16, 2020Exactly.Bill is using the virus to push his agenda, as are many Democrats who love big government.No, you Commie bastard, we need people like you and the media to stop panic-mongering, and for the hoarders to stop hoarding so everyone else can get what they need.— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) March 16, 2020Commie bast*rd.That works.that noise you hear is the sound of the Founding fathers spinning in their graves.— Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) March 15, 2020Or throwing up."Trump is bad an incompetent.""We need him to take over the supply chain."Nah.— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) March 15, 2020I get that de Blasio is an authoritarian statist who thinks we only live by the good grace and will of government, but shouldn't your talking heads at least push back a little on the idea of the blatant illegality of what he proposes?— Dan (@LawoftheGator) March 16, 2020How about no.— karenWV (@kelsieA67) March 16, 2020Seriously. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Tags: Bill De Blasiofederal governmentSupply ChainTrump recent stories US News Cenk Uygur ‘can’t wait to see’ if Republicans end up getting coronavirus more than Dems (and the reason why is an EPIC fail) US News What could go wrong? Sen. Mitt Romney proposes giving ‘every American adult’ $1000 during COVID19 outbreak Media Jennifer Rubin’s tweet about Trump/Fox News and their supporters/viewers belongs in the Garbage Take Hall of Fame