Bill de Blasio wants the federal government to take over the supply chain.

Right now.

That’s not scary or anything.

Bill realizes he would be giving control to Trump, the guy he hates a whole lot, right?

Watch:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "We need the federal government to take over the supply chain right now." pic.twitter.com/1z8jkciQCy — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2020

Federalizing private industry.

Yikes.

We get that this is the Left’s agenda but holy cow.

I already have a guy who gets the contract. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 16, 2020

Thanks but no thanks.

No, no we don't. We need people to stop panic buying so the normal supply chain can catch up. — Natalie (@OKHomeopath) March 16, 2020

We need the media to stop panicking people but that’s not going to happen with the clicks, taps, and damage they’re doing to Trump.

Bill believes this independent of the virus. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 16, 2020

Exactly.

Bill is using the virus to push his agenda, as are many Democrats who love big government.

No, you Commie bastard, we need people like you and the media to stop panic-mongering, and for the hoarders to stop hoarding so everyone else can get what they need. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) March 16, 2020

Commie bast*rd.

That works.

that noise you hear is the sound of the Founding fathers spinning in their graves. — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) March 15, 2020

Or throwing up.

"Trump is bad an incompetent."

"We need him to take over the supply chain." Nah. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) March 15, 2020

I get that de Blasio is an authoritarian statist who thinks we only live by the good grace and will of government, but shouldn't your talking heads at least push back a little on the idea of the blatant illegality of what he proposes? — Dan (@LawoftheGator) March 16, 2020

How about no. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) March 16, 2020

Seriously.