While Democrats are trying to figure out the best way to raise our taxes to somehow help us (that is literally how they think), Senator Rand Paul came up with an idea that would HELP millions of Americans.
You know, the ones who actually pay taxes.
Today I’m calling on the IRS to move our tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, and to waive any interest and fees for late payment. This will allow those who owe money not to have to send it during our current situation.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 16, 2020