Richard Dawkins is truly just an awful human being.

Awful.

We don’t say that lightly because there are plenty of people who say stupid things who we mock but who may well be decent people. Dick though? Nope. What sort of person advocates for women to abort babies with Down syndrome, not to mention making a case for why genocide might just work?

Dick, that’s who.

The guy just can’t seem to get out of his own way when it comes to politics.

Nasty FOREIGN virus. Lock it up! Lock it up! Keep America safe. No FOREIGNERS from Europe allowed. Except Brits of course. They’re not really foreign. They speak English. Don’t they? I think they do, I went to London, I met the Queen, they love me therehttps://t.co/H5Ii1hpakP — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 12, 2020

It is a foreign virus, you choad.

For supposedly being intelligent this guy isn’t very bright.

Just delete your account. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2020

I love it when academics make fools of themselves. — wedwingwon (@wedwingwon) March 12, 2020

You're smart in other areas like biology but politics turns you into a clowncar, it's very weird. — GigaMeteoryan (@GMeteoryan) March 12, 2020

God this is depressing! You used to be a hero of mine. The Selfish Gene changed the course of my life. It's so sad to see how far you've fallen. — Exasperated (@Numberopinion) March 12, 2020

Yes because only white, English speakers live in the UK — Joe Biden is a pedophile with dementia (@SONICAIDS) March 12, 2020

You do cliche remarkably well. — Rufus Freemind 🐘 (@KeithRice17) March 12, 2020

Race baiting ? That’s a new low from you. — #All (@MrMoz22) March 12, 2020

I bet people call you Dick a lot and you assume they are using your name. — Garry Baskin (@luvbndad) March 12, 2020

Hey, that’s a Twitchy joke.

Well-played.

