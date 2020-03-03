First, it was John Brennan talking about how awesome Joe Biden is and now it’s Susan Rice. Maybe these Democrats MISSED it, but Americans have plenty of reasons not to trust either of these yahoos’ endorsements.

Granted, it’s Democrats they’re pandering to and as we all know, they’re not always the brightest crayons in the box, but c’mon.

Susan even took it upon herself to write a pretty and frilly thread about Uncle Joe.

I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Here he is comforting me on 1/4/17 just after my mother passed away. There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than @joebiden. He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency. pic.twitter.com/4IBscj75VN — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

If he can remember what country he’s leading, sure.

Also, does it look like he’s sniffing her hair to you guys? OK, that was insensitive … OUR BAD.

I worked very closely with @JoeBiden for 8 years. He is smart, strategic and more experienced than any candidate in the field. No one is better prepared and more trusted by our allies to repair the incalculable damage Trump has done to our int'l standing and national security. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

No one is more qualified to take us back to a time when we bowed to our enemies and lied about videos being responsible for the murder of innocent Americans.

FIFH (fixed it for her).

@JoeBiden will bring dignity, integrity and normalcy back to the White House, restoring the soul of America and faith in our leaders and institutions. He is best equipped to work across the aisle to get Americans' business done in Congress. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Funny a woman who lied on five different talk shows and blamed a VIDEO for the murder of innocent Americans babbling about dignity, integrity, and normalcy.

And by funny we mean pathetic and shameful.

Above all, @JoeBiden is a Democrat and the strongest candidate to take on and defeat Trump. That's why Trump is so scared of Biden. Our fate as a nation depends on beating Trump. Nothing is more important, and now is not the time for risky bets or divisive revolutions. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Trump isn’t scared of Biden.

C’mon.

With @JoeBiden as our nominee, we have the best chance to expand the Democrats' majority in the House and take back the Senate — so we can finally get stuff done. Every day, he will put the national interest above his personal interest. Please join me in supporting @JoeBiden. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Pass.

Man, Obama has been burning up the phones today https://t.co/BRJyU0tWND — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 3, 2020

Somebody has been.

$20 says he was sniffing Susan's hair in this pic — Flinnie (@flinnie) March 3, 2020

See?! We’re not the only immature ones around here.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Dude doesn’t even know what day it is🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Disco Steve ✡️ (@Quark1217) March 2, 2020

President Trump has been getting things done while Democrats have done nothing for years. We don’t want any more lifetime corrupt politicians in office. — Socialism is Evil (@dlh8) March 3, 2020

I don’t believe one word you said. I don’t think you do, either. — MizThatcher (@Layner311L) March 3, 2020

LOL the DNC dumpster fire is so beautiful it brings tears to my eyes — MAGUSTOAD🌟🐸⭐⚕️🌟 (@Mayanmindtoad) March 3, 2020

It truly is a lovely sight to behold.

