If Bill Kristol is trying to inspire Bernie supporters to get out there and vote for socialism today, he succeeded. Did he really think shaming people who want to vote for the old socialist by comparing them to Biden voters would somehow change their minds? ‘Oh, you’re so right, old white guy who used to be a conservative but gave up your principles because orange man bad! I’ll totally listen to you,’ said no Lefty voter, EVER.

Or maybe he’s just trying to pat himself on the back for voting for a Democrat:

Voting for Sanders today:

1. Socialist true believers.

2. Leftist fellow travelers.

3. Kids who don’t know better.

4. Hugh Hewitt.

Voting for Biden:

1. Liberals defending liberal democracy.

2. Moderates defending liberal democracy.

3. Conservatives defending liberal democracy. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 3, 2020

Way to make friends and influence people, Bill.

PS: Real conservatives would never vote for Biden or any Democrat because they know a liberal democracy is horsecrap of the highest horsecrap regard.

Guess how this went over?

This is sadly very true. Biden is their best shot?

Yikes.

Pssst…Billie

Voting Democrat to own Trump automatically disqualifies you as a "conservative" — (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) March 3, 2020

If you are voting for "liberal democracy", you are not a conservative…you are a liberal democrat. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 3, 2020

Billy Krystol every morning. pic.twitter.com/epsvDiZxAJ — Unimpeachable Malarkist Steven (@estbom) March 3, 2020

And doggone it, people like me.

Heh.

Conservatives so filled with hatred for Trump that they are no longer conservatives. — Fetus That Was Born (@cheapoldbstd) March 3, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Ahoy, Cap'n! So predictable. So pathetic. 🛳️🛳️🛳️ — Laura Curtis (@Laura_PH) March 3, 2020

Important questions for little Billy K pic.twitter.com/FjudFlAu8d — nextrepublicans (@NxtRepublicans) March 3, 2020

«Kids who dont know better?» Very condecending and possibly a comment to help Sanders — siv bornø (@sivbor) March 3, 2020

Exactly. Clearly he learned nothing from the hordes of people who turned away from him on the Right after he talked down to them … just like what he’s doing here.

AHOY CAP’N!

